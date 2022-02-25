Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,471,527 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,676,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,471,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Micron Technology worth $828,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

