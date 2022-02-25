Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at UBS Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.10.

BCS stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

