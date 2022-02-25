Barclays PLC (BARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 184.35 ($2.51) on Friday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.69. The company has a market cap of £30.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

