Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2174 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Barclays has decreased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Barclays stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Barclays has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barclays by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barclays by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

