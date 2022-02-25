Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,245.50 ($16.94) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.82. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,104.50 ($15.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of £12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

