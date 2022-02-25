Barclays Trims AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Target Price to $5.50

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

