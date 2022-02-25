Barclays Trims AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Target Price to $5.50

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $34.25.
AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
