Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $30.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $135.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 169,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,412. The company has a market cap of $520.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

