Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 376,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

