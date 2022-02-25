Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

BBDC opened at $10.84 on Friday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

