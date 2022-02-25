Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €85.00 ($96.59) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

BAS opened at €61.06 ($69.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.49 and its 200-day moving average is €64.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

