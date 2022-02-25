Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 405,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,241,909 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.61.

The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

