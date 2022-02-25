BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will report sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $19.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $52.86. 2,801,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,068. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

