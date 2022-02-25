Beacon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,706.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $663,348.39 and $1,706.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

