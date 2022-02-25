BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $6.75 price target on the stock. BELLUS Health traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 15,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,334,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

