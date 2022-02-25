Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.18

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,352,349 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The firm has a market cap of £91.49 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.18.
Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)
