Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BYND traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. 11,603,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,216. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

