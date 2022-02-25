Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

