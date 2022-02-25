Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

