Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $44.71. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 123,807 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

