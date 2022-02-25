BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading Up 3.3%

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 544,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 607,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBKCF shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $3.25 to $3.06 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77.

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

