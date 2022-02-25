Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $31.03. Bilibili shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 35,439 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

