BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by Truist Financial

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 2,451,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $548.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.