Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.17. 27,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,701. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $2,766,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

