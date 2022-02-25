BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BPCR opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £13.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

About BioPharma Credit (Get Rating)

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.