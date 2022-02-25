BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BPCR opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £13.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06.
About BioPharma Credit
