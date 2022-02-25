Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.65.

BSM stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

