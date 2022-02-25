BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.31% of Seabridge Gold worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $185,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SA opened at $16.53 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

