BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

TCPC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 150,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $791.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

