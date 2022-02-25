Blockzero Labs Market Cap Tops $2.55 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $206,713.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00110205 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.