Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

