Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $19.18 on Monday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.86 million, a PE ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Blucora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Blucora by 81,261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

