BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $83.66

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.66, but opened at $88.78. BlueLinx shares last traded at $85.63, with a volume of 3,004 shares changing hands.

BXC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 91.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

