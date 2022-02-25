BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $81.33 and last traded at $80.88. 3,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

