BMO Capital Markets Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $159.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $23.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. 1,339,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.00. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 8.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 533.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after buying an additional 385,685 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $76,104,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

