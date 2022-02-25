BMO Capital Markets Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXRH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

