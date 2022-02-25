BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$78.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,183. Stantec has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.