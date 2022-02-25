BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$78.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.
STN traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,183. Stantec has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.90.
Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
