BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 61,262 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Pentair worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Pentair stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

