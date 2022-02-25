BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $19.07 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,728 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

