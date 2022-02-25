BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 840 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.32% of Switch worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,497,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,364,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

