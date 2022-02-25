BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE DHF opened at $2.75 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 238,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

