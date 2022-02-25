Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.11 and last traded at $77.30. 5,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 422,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

