Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,670.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,732.88.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,295.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,445.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,373.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

