Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,300.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,732.88.

BKNG stock opened at $2,295.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,445.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,373.99. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

