BORA (BORA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.26 Million

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, BORA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $841.15 million and $90.26 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00110327 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

