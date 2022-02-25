Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.89. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$45.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

