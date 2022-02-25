Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan Sells 53,182 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

