Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) PT Lowered to €43.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

