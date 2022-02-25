Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of BOX worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOX by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 191,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

