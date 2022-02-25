Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 30.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 144.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $315.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.91. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

