Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Polaris by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 321,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,847,000 after buying an additional 111,432 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 360,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.
PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.
Polaris Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.