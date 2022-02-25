Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $428.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

